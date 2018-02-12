Members of Metro Council and LMPD hold community meeting to comb - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Members of Metro Council and LMPD hold community meeting to combat rise in violence

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A recent rash of shootings in Louisville has leaders putting their heads together.

Metro Councilman Vitalis Lanshima held a Safe Neighborhood Town Hall on Monday night at Beechmont Community Center. Residents, police officers and city leaders met to brainstorm about ways to make the city safer.

"Most of the violence is occurring because of the youth in the community," Lanshima said. "We had a 13-year-old that shot a resident. That is not acceptable. So we have to find what we need to do as a community to stop the rise in violence."

Officers urged people to report suspicious activity and explained ways to start neighborhood watches in their communities.

Other attendees said keeping young people engaged is also important.

