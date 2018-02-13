POLICE: Louisville woman stabbed her son in the back

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police have arrested a Louisville woman authorities say stabbed her adult son in the back.

Toni Parsons, 62, was arrested Monday at her home in the 4000 block of Stone Lakes Drive, near Taylorsville Road.

A police report says Parsons became involved in a physical altercation with her son and pulled out a knife and stabbed him in the back. Officials say Parsons also cut him on the arm.

Parsons is charged with first-degree assault.

She is being held at Louisville Metro Corrections on a $50,000 cash bond.

Copyright 2018 WDRB News. All rights reserved.