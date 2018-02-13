POLICE: Louisville woman stabbed her son in the back - WDRB 41 Louisville News

POLICE: Louisville woman stabbed her son in the back

Posted: Updated:
Toni Parsons (Image Source: Louisville Metro Corrections) Toni Parsons (Image Source: Louisville Metro Corrections)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police have arrested a Louisville woman authorities say stabbed her adult son in the back.

Toni Parsons, 62, was arrested Monday at her home in the 4000 block of Stone Lakes Drive, near Taylorsville Road.

A police report says Parsons became involved in a physical altercation with her son and pulled out a knife and stabbed him in the back. Officials say Parsons also cut him on the arm.

Parsons is charged with first-degree assault.

She is being held at Louisville Metro Corrections on a $50,000 cash bond.

Copyright 2018 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.