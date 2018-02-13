Oregon woman has 14 worms pulled from eye after rare infection

The reveal for the Top 16 NCAA Tournament teams has no local sizzle for the first time in a decade. Richard Pitino's lost season at Minnesota. Hold those Trae Young Player of the Year ballots.

The reveal for the Top 16 NCAA Tournament teams has no local sizzle for the first time in a decade. Richard Pitino's lost season at Minnesota. Hold those Trae Young Player of the Year ballots.

After enduring a 21-1 UConn run in the first quarter, Louisville outscored the nation's No. 1 team 52-45 over the final three periods before falling 69-58 on Monday night.

After enduring a 21-1 UConn run in the first quarter, Louisville outscored the nation's No. 1 team 52-45 over the final three periods before falling 69-58 on Monday night.

Officials say she also cut him on the arm.

Officials say she also cut him on the arm.

She said she was on a "non-stop" mission from God.

She said she was on a "non-stop" mission from God.

POLICE: Woman who led police on chase in Bullitt County claimed to be 'Mother Mary' en route to pick up 'Baby Jesus'

POLICE: Woman who led police on chase in Bullitt County claimed to be 'Mother Mary' en route to pick up 'Baby Jesus'

Shepherdsville Police said it happened around 6:15 p.m. on Cedar Grove Road near State Road 480C in Shepherdsville.

Shepherdsville Police said it happened around 6:15 p.m. on Cedar Grove Road near State Road 480C in Shepherdsville.

Louisville attorney Darryl Isaacs ran a commercial earlier this month during the Super Bowl, and it's gained national attention since then.

Louisville attorney Darryl Isaacs ran a commercial earlier this month during the Super Bowl, and it's gained national attention since then.

(FOX NEWS) -- An Oregon woman with a rare eye infection that resulted in 14 tiny worms being removed may be the first human to have contracted a parasitic infection spread by flies, a scientific report released Monday said.

Abby Beckley, 26, had the worms removed from her left eye in August 2016, scientists said in a report published in the American Journal of Tropical Medicine and Hygiene.

Beckley was diagnosed with Thelazia gulosa – a type of eye worm usually seen in cattle in the northern U.S. and southern Canada, but never before in humans. Scientists said the disease is spread by "face flies" that feed on the tears that lubricate the eyeball.

Beckley had been horseback riding and fishing in Gold Beach, Ore., a coastal, cattle-farming area. After a week of battling an irritated eye, she pulled out a worm.

"So I pulled my eye kind of down like this and I looked in that bottom little crevice and I was like, 'Something looks wrong, maybe I have a piece of fuzz stuck there,'" Beckley told Fox 12. "So I went like this, in like a picking motion, and I felt something in between my fingers and I pulled it out and I looked at my finger and it was a moving worm."

Dr. Erin Bonura, an assistant professor of medicine at the Oregon Health & Science University, told Fox 12 that she asked her to keep pulling out the worms because if doctors prescribed medication, the worms would die in the eye and wouldn't be removed.

The worms were translucent and no longer than a half-inch. Beckley had no additional worms in her eye and had no additional symptoms after the worms were removed.

"When I was going through it, it was like, there were parts of it that were so strangely comical," she told the station. "But then there were parts of it that just felt like I was living in a nightmare."

Eye worms are seen in several kinds of animals, including cats and dogs. They can be spread by different kinds of flies.

Richard Bradbury of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the lead author of the study, said two other types of Thelazia eye worm infections have been seen in people before, but none like what Beckley experienced.

Copyright 2018 Fox News. All rights reserved.