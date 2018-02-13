POV | Sabre Rattling a Bad Idea

It’s often said that imitation is the sincerest form of flattery. But I’m fairly sure President Donald Trump has no desire to flatter Korea’s Kim Jong Un.

So why is he so desperately trying to imitate Kim’s leadership style with a grandiose military parade designed solely to show off America’s military might to the world?

America’s military certainly should be a source of pride. But unless everything about an organization is absolutely perfect – and that’s never the case – no responsible business manager would ever waste significant time, money and resources celebrating its successes when those same assets could be put to better use in solving the problems that remain. And given the challenges that continue to plague our nation, like its crumbling infrastructure, deteriorating alliances—and yes, immigration challenges – there are plenty of better ways to address our problems than playing a pointless game of “My dad can beat up your dad.”

President Teddy Roosevelt was famous for saying that the right way to conduct foreign policy was to “speak softly and carry a big stick.” Not “Boast loudly and make sure everyone knows how big your stick is.”

That’s just one part of the successful presidential policy that earned T.R. a spot on Mount Rushmore. If President Trump hopes to be remembered half as fondly, it’s a piece of advice he’d be wise to heed.

