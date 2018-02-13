Nelson County man allegedly tried to run over sheriff's deputy - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Nelson County man allegedly tried to run over sheriff's deputy

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Deputies have arrested a Nelson County, Kentucky, man after they say he tried to run one of them over.

Police say it happened as the Nelson County Sheriff's Department was responding to a burglary on the night of Monday, Feb. 12, on Plantation Circle in Bardstown. That's off Highway 62 near Nelson County High School.

Deputies say they approached 28-year-old Zachery Perkins, as he was sitting in his car. When Perkins refused to get out of the car, deputies say he tried to drive off and ended up hitting a deputy.

A second deputy hurt his hand while struggling with Perkins. 

Perkins was wanted on a felony probation violation warrant.

Both deputies are expected to be fine.

Copyright 2018 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.