Nelson County man allegedly tried to run over sheriff's deputy

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Deputies have arrested a Nelson County, Kentucky, man after they say he tried to run one of them over.

Police say it happened as the Nelson County Sheriff's Department was responding to a burglary on the night of Monday, Feb. 12, on Plantation Circle in Bardstown. That's off Highway 62 near Nelson County High School.

Deputies say they approached 28-year-old Zachery Perkins, as he was sitting in his car. When Perkins refused to get out of the car, deputies say he tried to drive off and ended up hitting a deputy.

A second deputy hurt his hand while struggling with Perkins.

Perkins was wanted on a felony probation violation warrant.

Both deputies are expected to be fine.

