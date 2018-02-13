Department of Education reverses stance on transgender bathroom - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Department of Education reverses stance on transgender bathroom usage

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Department of Education has reversed its stance on the bathrooms transgender students should use.

The department says it will no longer investigate civil rights complaints from transgender students banned from using bathrooms that match their gender identity, rather than their physical gender.

The Obama administration believed that federal law banning sex discrimination also protects transgender students, but the current administration says the law prohibits discrimination on the basis of sex, not gender identity.

Copyright 2018 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.