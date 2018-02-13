Trump administration proposes replacing some SNAP benefits with - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Trump administration proposes replacing some SNAP benefits with meal deliveries

Posted: Updated:
The Trump administration wants to send SNAP recipients boxes of food instead of funds. The Trump administration wants to send SNAP recipients boxes of food instead of funds.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Trump administration wants to replace part of the country's food stamp program with a meal delivery service.

The White House says the USDA America's Harvest Box would contain products grown and produced in the United States. People who receive at least $90 a month in SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) benefits would receive the box of food. 

The box would be valued at about half of the SNAP recipient's monthly benefit.

The remaining portion of SNAP benefits would be loaded on their current electronic benefit cards.

Trump also is proposing work requirements for several federal programs, including housing subsidies, food stamps and Medicaid. 

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.