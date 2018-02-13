Some WDRB News employees test their love connection with their spouses

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - Keith Kaiser gathered some loving couples at Anoosh Bistro for a game of "Love Match."

Keith invited WDRB's Lawrence Smith, Valerie Chinn, Chris Sutter, Rachel Collier and their significant others to play the game. The object of the game is to match your partners answers and win some prizes. How well do you know your sweetheart?

A big thank you to Del Frisco's, River House, Anoosh Bistro and Volare Italian Restaurant for supplying the prizes.

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.