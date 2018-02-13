Attorney for Haymarket Whiskey Bar owner presses alleged victim for details about sexual encounters

The reveal for the Top 16 NCAA Tournament teams has no local sizzle for the first time in a decade. Richard Pitino's lost season at Minnesota. Hold those Trae Young Player of the Year ballots.

After enduring a 21-1 UConn run in the first quarter, Louisville outscored the nation's No. 1 team 52-45 over the final three periods before falling 69-58 on Monday night.

Officials say she also cut him on the arm.

She said she was on a "non-stop" mission from God.

POLICE: Woman who led police on chase in Bullitt County claimed to be 'Mother Mary' en route to pick up 'Baby Jesus'

Shepherdsville Police said it happened around 6:15 p.m. on Cedar Grove Road near State Road 480C in Shepherdsville.

Louisville attorney Darryl Isaacs ran a commercial earlier this month during the Super Bowl, and it's gained national attention since then.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An attorney for Haymarket Whiskey Bar owner Matthew Landan has subpoenaed a woman who claimed she was sexually assaulted by Landan to provide the date and time of each instance she had sex with Landan and identify anyone else present.

As part of seeking evidence in Landan's defamation lawsuit against women who accused him of rape and sexual assault on Facebook, attorney Andrew Horne has filed a request in Jefferson Circuit Court for information from the initial accuser.

Horne has identified the woman he believes initially posted a picture of Landan on Facebook on Nov. 13, saying, "Matthew Landan is a rapist" and accused him of raping her. She has been subpoenaed to provide the information within 45 days.

According to the motion, Horne wants to the woman to identify who made that Facebook meme for her, name the eight other women she claims were also sexually assaulted by Landan and provide the identity of any attorney she has contacted.

In addition, Horne has also requested any available mental health treatment sought after the incident and what actions she took in the 48 hours after the alleged rape.

WDRB News is not naming the woman or another woman named in the suit because they are alleged rape victims.

The defamation lawsuit claims the initial Facebook poster made false claims that other women were contacting her that they had been raped too. The lawsuit also names two former employees, Eric Snider and Christopher Maggio, as the two men who staged a walk out of employees shortly after the allegations surfaced.

Horne is also seeking to identify anyone who spoke to the woman about the alleged rape before the Nov. 13 Facebook posting and provide any communications she had with Landan. And Horne has requested that the alleged victim produce an electronic copy of her social media followers and contact lists "as they existed on Nov. 1, 2017."

Landan, who was accused by multiple women of drugging and sexually assaulting them, has not been charged criminally.

Snider and Maggio have filed a counterclaim accusing Landan of trying to "silence any and all public discourse regarding the accusations against him for criminal sexual misconduct."

And Landan is trying to send a message that a refusal to conduct business with him in response to the allegations "will result in litigation," according to the counterclaim.

And the lawsuit filed by Landan is "not merely sending a message to his accusers …. but also to any person or entity that may discuss or comment on the accusations against him, that any such discussion will result in burdensome litigation against them," according to the counterclaim.

