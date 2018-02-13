Grand jury meeting Tuesday on fatal Marshall County, Ky. school - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Grand jury meeting Tuesday on fatal Marshall County, Ky. school shooting

Posted: Updated:

BENTON, Ky. (AP) -- A Kentucky grand jury is meeting to consider charging a teenager as an adult in a shooting that killed two classmates and wounded many more at Marshall County High School.

In closed proceedings, the grand jury will decide Tuesday whether to indict the 15-year-old boy on charges that would move the case out of juvenile court.

Kentucky State Police say that if the teen is indicted, no information will be made public until he's arraigned in circuit court, on a date set by a judge.

For now, the teenager faces preliminary counts of murder and 12 counts of assault, and has not been identified because of his age. Bailey Nicole Holt and Preston Ryan Cope, both 15, were killed and another 18 people were injured on Jan. 23.

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.