Indianapolis mom accused of giving child bleach in effort to cure autism

By: Nick McGill

Fox 59

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (FOX 59) -- A father on the south side of Indianapolis accused his wife of feeding their child bleach to help cure her autism, according to a recent police report.

The report says the mother was putting drops of hydrochloric acid and water purifying solution (which contains chlorine) in her child’s drink. The man says his wife told him she read about the mixture online in a Facebook group. The mother reportedly identified the mixture as the "miracle mineral solution."

According to IMPD, the Department of Child Services is currently investigating the case and has removed the child from the home.

The miracle mineral solution claims to be a cure-all for anything ranging from cancer to hepatitis, and even AIDS. However, health officials, including the FDA, have warned the product is little more than bleach.

Officials at the Applied Behavioral Center for Autism say it's common for parents to search for home remedies to cure autism.

"Taking things into their own hands is something that many parents have done out of desperation, out of hope," president and founder Sherry Quinn said.

Behavioral Center Clinical Director Kelly Goudreau added that it's natural for parents to want to find a cure for their child's autism and it’s common for them to look towards "home remedies." However, she adds that it's important to remember that there is no "cure" for autism, and that any treatment that is administered should be one that is backed by research and scientific evidence.

"It's a diagnosis that’s going to stay with them. The goal is how can we make them more independent, how can we make them the most successful they can be with that diagnosis," she said.

