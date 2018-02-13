LMPD asking for public's help to identify Family Dollar robbery - WDRB 41 Louisville News

LMPD asking for public's help to identify Family Dollar robbery suspect

Posted: Updated:
(Image Source: Louisville Metro Police) (Image Source: Louisville Metro Police)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are asking for the public's help to identify a man authorities say robbed a Family Dollar store.

Police say the robbery happened Feb. 7 at the Family Dollar located at 5107 Dixie Highway.

According to officials, the suspect entered the store, stated he had a weapon and demanded money.

No one was injured during the robbery.

Police describe the suspect as a white male between 18 and 25 years old. He's between 5'8 and 5'10 and weighs between 140 and 160 pounds, according to investigators.

Anyone with information is asked to call 574-LMPD (5673). Callers can choose to remain anonymous.

Copyright 2018 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.