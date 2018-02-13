LMPD asking for public's help to identify Family Dollar robbery suspect

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are asking for the public's help to identify a man authorities say robbed a Family Dollar store.

Police say the robbery happened Feb. 7 at the Family Dollar located at 5107 Dixie Highway.

According to officials, the suspect entered the store, stated he had a weapon and demanded money.

No one was injured during the robbery.

Police describe the suspect as a white male between 18 and 25 years old. He's between 5'8 and 5'10 and weighs between 140 and 160 pounds, according to investigators.

Anyone with information is asked to call 574-LMPD (5673). Callers can choose to remain anonymous.

Copyright 2018 WDRB News. All rights reserved.