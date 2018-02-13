Report: Louisville traffic congestion gets better in 2017

Louisville attorney Darryl Isaacs ran a commercial earlier this month during the Super Bowl, and it's gained national attention since then.More >>
Louisville attorney Darryl Isaacs ran a commercial earlier this month during the Super Bowl, and it's gained national attention since then.More >>
Shepherdsville Police said it happened around 6:15 p.m. on Cedar Grove Road near State Road 480C in Shepherdsville.More >>
Shepherdsville Police said it happened around 6:15 p.m. on Cedar Grove Road near State Road 480C in Shepherdsville.More >>
She said she was on a "non-stop" mission from God.More >>
She said she was on a "non-stop" mission from God.More >>
One person was shot and killed Monday night in the Merriwether neighborhood.More >>
One person was shot and killed Monday night in the Merriwether neighborhood.More >>
Officials say she also cut him on the arm.More >>
Officials say she also cut him on the arm.More >>
The department says it will no longer investigate civil rights complaints from transgender students banned from using bathrooms that match their gender identity, rather than their physical gender.More >>
The department says it will no longer investigate civil rights complaints from transgender students banned from using bathrooms that match their gender identity, rather than their physical gender.More >>
After enduring a 21-1 UConn run in the first quarter, Louisville outscored the nation's No. 1 team 52-45 over the final three periods before falling 69-58 on Monday night.More >>
After enduring a 21-1 UConn run in the first quarter, Louisville outscored the nation's No. 1 team 52-45 over the final three periods before falling 69-58 on Monday night.More >>
Police have not arrested a suspect in the shooting.More >>
Police have not arrested a suspect in the shooting.More >>
A study found the average time lost to rush hour congestion in Louisville was 19 hours per driver in 2017, down from 23 hours the year before. The city was the 499th most-congested in the world, an improvement from the prior year.More >>
A study found the average time lost to rush hour congestion in Louisville was 19 hours per driver in 2017, down from 23 hours the year before. The city was the 499th most-congested in the world, an improvement from the prior year.More >>
The measure, filed this month by Republican Rep. Jerry Miller of Louisville, seeks to broaden requirements that now apply to candidates, top cabinet officials and members of nine state boards, including the Public Service Commission and Kentucky Board of Education.More >>
The measure, filed this month by Republican Rep. Jerry Miller of Louisville, seeks to broaden requirements that now apply to candidates, top cabinet officials and members of nine state boards, including the Public Service Commission and Kentucky Board of Education.More >>
The region didn’t make the list of 20 finalists the Seattle-based online giant selected from 238 applications last month.More >>
The region didn’t make the list of 20 finalists the Seattle-based online giant selected from 238 applications last month.More >>
Attorney General Andy Beshear's decision places new scrutiny on a list of high-profile actions by the U of L board over the past year, including firing former athletic director Tom Jurich and paying an additional $2.4 million annually to the Louisville Arena Authority for the KFC Yum! Center.More >>
Attorney General Andy Beshear's decision places new scrutiny on a list of high-profile actions by the U of L board over the past year, including firing former athletic director Tom Jurich and paying an additional $2.4 million annually to the Louisville Arena Authority for the KFC Yum! Center.More >>
Developers of the project, led by the owners of the Louisville City FC professional soccer club, are seeking a zoning change this week that would give them more flexibility for a variety of tenants on 32 acres near Campbell and Adams streets.More >>
Developers of the project, led by the owners of the Louisville City FC professional soccer club, are seeking a zoning change this week that would give them more flexibility for a variety of tenants on 32 acres near Campbell and Adams streets.More >>
Government ethics experts say the Fischer administration's refusal to identify the committee members who recommended projects in the Paristown and Russell neighborhoods raises concerns about a unique type of decision making that involved private citizens endorsing plans that are likely to use public funds or control public assets.More >>
Government ethics experts say the Fischer administration's refusal to identify the committee members who recommended projects in the Paristown and Russell neighborhoods raises concerns about a unique type of decision making that involved private citizens endorsing plans that are likely to use public funds or control public assets.More >>
Kentucky and Indiana took in and evenly split $80 million in 2017, exceeding projections of about $75.6 million in part due to more traffic than expected, according to Kentucky and Indiana toll officials.More >>
Kentucky and Indiana took in and evenly split $80 million in 2017, exceeding projections of about $75.6 million in part due to more traffic than expected, according to Kentucky and Indiana toll officials.More >>
The Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority voted Thursday to let a state-chosen consultant evaluate the Butchertown stadium district’s tax increment financing proposal – a key part of paying for the $193.1 million project.More >>
The Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority voted Thursday to let a state-chosen consultant evaluate the Butchertown stadium district’s tax increment financing proposal – a key part of paying for the $193.1 million project.More >>