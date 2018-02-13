Report: Louisville traffic congestion gets better in 2017 - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Report: Louisville traffic congestion gets better in 2017

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Louisville’s newest ranking: No. 499.

But fear not, basketball fans. Lower numbers are better on this list.

Local drivers spent less time in slow-moving Louisville traffic last year, including during morning and evening rush hours, according to a report released last week by the Kirkland, Wash.-based transportation analytics firm INRIX.

It found the average time lost to rush hour congestion was 19 hours per driver in 2017, down from 23 hours the year before. In all, about six percent of the city’s driving time was spent mired in gridlock.

Those and other measures placed Louisville as the 499th most-congested city worldwide, an improvement from its No. 294 position in 2016.

Among U.S. cities, Louisville’s overall congestion score ranked 79th last year – better than Cincinnati and Columbus in Ohio but slightly worse than Lexington and Indianapolis.

Los Angeles continued to have the nation’s most slow-moving roads during peak times, the study found, with drivers there wasting 102 hours stuck in traffic – or more than 2 ½ work weeks. Moscow (91 hours), London (74 hours) and Paris (69 hours) were the most congested European cities.

INRIX estimates that congestion cost each U.S. driver about $1,445 last year.

The drop in Louisville congestion came as work wrapped up on the $2.3 billion Ohio River Bridges Project, which added two new river crossings and a reconfigured Spaghetti Junction interchange near downtown.

The bridges were open to traffic by late 2016.

Reach reporter Marcus Green at 502-585-0825, mgreen@wdrb.com, on Twitter or on Facebook. Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

