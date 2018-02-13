Nulu church under new ownership - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Nulu church under new ownership

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A historic church in Nulu has a new owner.

Louisville-based Weyland Ventures recently bough the old Market Street United Methodist Church.

The company says it doesn't yet have tenants for the building, which is on the corner of East Market and South Hancock Streets.

Officials say they envision the 13,000 square foot property built in 1879 as a locally-owned restaurant, event venue or retail storefront.

The property includes a fellowship hall with 14-foot ceilings, a basement and a basketball court.

Copyright 2018 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

