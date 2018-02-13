High cost of Tamiflu stretching pocketbooks of many flu-stricken Louisville-area families

Officials identify man killed after being shot in the head in Fairdale

After enduring a 21-1 UConn run in the first quarter, Louisville outscored the nation's No. 1 team 52-45 over the final three periods before falling 69-58 on Monday night.

CRAWFORD | After early punch, Louisville women put up a fight before falling to No. 1 UConn 69-58

The department says it will no longer investigate civil rights complaints from transgender students banned from using bathrooms that match their gender identity, rather than their physical gender.

Officials say she also cut him on the arm.

One person was shot and killed Monday night in the Merriwether neighborhood.

She said she was on a "non-stop" mission from God.

POLICE: Woman who led police on chase in Bullitt County claimed to be 'Mother Mary' en route to pick up 'Baby Jesus'

Shepherdsville Police said it happened around 6:15 p.m. on Cedar Grove Road near State Road 480C in Shepherdsville.

Louisville attorney Darryl Isaacs ran a commercial earlier this month during the Super Bowl, and it's gained national attention since then.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The high cost of Tamiflu, the medication used to treat the flu, is prohibitive for some patients. As the flu bounces from kids to parents in the same home, it's causing families to shell out hundreds of dollars, and reluctance to do so has already cost one Texas woman her life.

Charlie Diggs IV, 2, knows all about the aches and pains that the flu brings. He's already missed four days of day care.

"He had a runny nose ... for about two days," said Andrea Diggs, Charlie's mother.

But Tamiflu is hard to find.

"[We] tried to get the generic version, and it was completely sold out, not only at the Walgreens closest to us but all the surrounding Walgreens," Diggs said.

Diggs said price is the other obstacle to overcome.

"We asked how much for the regular brand name, and he told me that it was going to be $153, and that was after my insurance," she said. "It shocked me."

Kentucky has reached more than 100 flu-related deaths so far this season, and there are widespread cases reported across the country. On Tuesday, the cost for the cure averaged $135 retail. The price is a little less for the generic form and a little more for the liquid form. Insurance can take the price down to just $10.

Diggs said she knew something was amiss when she saw the $153 price tag.

"I said well that can't be right," she said. "My prescriptions are never that high."

But increasingly, families find themselves with sticker shock at the register.

"I think where you see the price discrepancy, is it is the first of the year, and a lot of folks do have deductibles, and they're having to meet those deductibles, so they may have to pay the whole $150," said Anthony Westmoreland, owner of New Albany-based Westmoreland Pharmacy and Compounding.

The price proved fatal for a teacher in Texas. Heather Holland, 38, didn't fill a $116 Tamiflu prescription earlier this month and died. Her husband told newspapers she was frugal person and, "It cost too much."

"It's really taxing everybody's families, schools, pharmacies, doctor's offices," Westmoreland said.

GoodRX.com has coupons for several drugs at places like Kroger, Walmart, CVS and Walgreens that you can print online for free.

Westmoreland said your local pharmacist may have some alternative pricing as well.

"As an independent, we try to do whatever we can to get people treated," he said.

It all starts with a conversation, and the bottom line is a patient must be his or her own advocate. That strategy worked for the Diggs family.

"Thankfully, my husband spoke up and said, 'Have you run my insurance?'" Diggs said. "Because we are very blessed to have two insurances in our household ... So he ran his, and sure enough, after his, it was only $10."

Copyright 2018 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.