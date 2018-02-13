Toyota works to recruit manufacturing talent due to 'urgent need' for modern workforce

After enduring a 21-1 UConn run in the first quarter, Louisville outscored the nation's No. 1 team 52-45 over the final three periods before falling 69-58 on Monday night.

CRAWFORD | After early punch, Louisville women put up a fight before falling to No. 1 UConn 69-58

The department says it will no longer investigate civil rights complaints from transgender students banned from using bathrooms that match their gender identity, rather than their physical gender.

No one was injured during the robbery.

One person was shot and killed Monday night in the Merriwether neighborhood.

Officials say she also cut him on the arm.

She said she was on a "non-stop" mission from God.

POLICE: Woman who led police on chase in Bullitt County claimed to be 'Mother Mary' en route to pick up 'Baby Jesus'

Shepherdsville Police said it happened around 6:15 p.m. on Cedar Grove Road near State Road 480C in Shepherdsville.

Louisville attorney Darryl Isaacs ran a commercial earlier this month during the Super Bowl, and it's gained national attention since then.

Gov. Matt Bevin and other leaders in manufacturing sat on Tuesday's panel in Georgetown.

Toyota Georgetown Quality Engineer Lindsey Grandy moved to Kentucky from Atlanta because of a "huge cultural difference."

“I came specifically to Kentucky for Toyota,” Grandy said, adding that Georgetown is “a lot slower and there are a lot more horses.”

Moving from a big city, she's slowed down a lot, but two things that aren't slow are the work happening inside Toyota’s labs and the cars she helps build.

“It's not slow at all here inside the Toyota walls,” Grandy said.

She enjoys her work, and that's why she sat on a panel Tuesday with Gov. Matt Bevin and other leaders in manufacturing. The panel is trying to change the way young people think about the industry to try to fill tens of thousands of open jobs. Incentives are being added for prospective engineers, and Toyota is showing off new technology and the cash young people could bring home. Average wages for employees in 2016 were $69,000, according to the Center for Manufacturing.

“Without accruing $200,000 of college debt, it suddenly makes a lot more sense to students and their parents,” said Jay Timmons, President and CEO of National Association of Manufacturers.

Bevin still wants to make the Commonwealth the epicenter for advanced manufacturing in America, even after a setback when Toyota chose not to build its new joint Toyota-Mazda Plant here in Kentucky.

“Whether it's duel credit in our high schools where we are allowing our high school students to start getting post-secondary education or whether it's coming alongside people and paying last dollars to get advanced degrees after high school,” Bevin said.

“No one company wants to have too much of their operations in one place, because they have the potential of not only cannibalizing their own workforce. But even from a supply chain standpoint, it's good to spread things out."

The Center for Manufacturing says the industry helped drive Kentucky's economy with nearly $30 billion of exported goods in 2016. To grow that number through 2018 and beyond, leaders in manufacturing say they're looking for more ways to attract young people like Grandy with fresh ideas to power the cars of the future.

