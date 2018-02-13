Clark County, Ind. nurse accused of stealing from paralyzed elderly man

After enduring a 21-1 UConn run in the first quarter, Louisville outscored the nation's No. 1 team 52-45 over the final three periods before falling 69-58 on Monday night.

The department says it will no longer investigate civil rights complaints from transgender students banned from using bathrooms that match their gender identity, rather than their physical gender.

Officials say she also cut him on the arm.

She said she was on a "non-stop" mission from God.

POLICE: Woman who led police on chase in Bullitt County claimed to be 'Mother Mary' en route to pick up 'Baby Jesus'

Shepherdsville Police said it happened around 6:15 p.m. on Cedar Grove Road near State Road 480C in Shepherdsville.

Louisville attorney Darryl Isaacs ran a commercial earlier this month during the Super Bowl, and it's gained national attention since then.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Investigators say a Clark County nurse ripped off the 80-year-old paralyzed man she was trusted to care for.

They say 56-year-old Fay Gohl was living in the elderly man's home as she stole medicine and over $37,000 from him. On top of that, police say she left the man in bed for extended periods of time after he soiled himself.

Police say it all went on for about a year.

"This individual is someone's father, someone's grandfather," said Clark County Prosecutor Jeremy Mull. "I think all of us can relate to having an elderly relative that was once in the prime of their life but is now is in a state where they're not any more. We want to be confident that they're being taken care of, and their needs are being met, and unfortunately, that's just not always the case."

Gohl is charged with exploitation of an endangered adult and fraud. If convicted, she could get as many as 8-and-a-half years behind bars.

