Clark County, Ind. nurse accused of stealing from paralyzed elde - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Clark County, Ind. nurse accused of stealing from paralyzed elderly man

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Investigators say a Clark County nurse ripped off the 80-year-old paralyzed man she was trusted to care for.

They say 56-year-old Fay Gohl was living in the elderly man's home as she stole medicine and over $37,000 from him. On top of that, police say she left the man in bed for extended periods of time after he soiled himself.

Police say it all went on for about a year.

"This individual is someone's father, someone's grandfather," said Clark County Prosecutor Jeremy Mull. "I think all of us can relate to having an elderly relative that was once in the prime of their life but is now is in a state where they're not any more. We want to be confident that they're being taken care of, and their needs are being met, and unfortunately, that's just not always the case."

Gohl is charged with exploitation of an endangered adult and fraud. If convicted, she could get as many as 8-and-a-half years behind bars.

