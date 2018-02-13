Jeffersonville mayor outlines plan to sustain city's rapid growth

After enduring a 21-1 UConn run in the first quarter, Louisville outscored the nation's No. 1 team 52-45 over the final three periods before falling 69-58 on Monday night.

CRAWFORD | After early punch, Louisville women put up a fight before falling to No. 1 UConn 69-58

The department says it will no longer investigate civil rights complaints from transgender students banned from using bathrooms that match their gender identity, rather than their physical gender.

No one was injured during the robbery.

LMPD asking for public's help to identify Family Dollar robbery suspect

One person was shot and killed Monday night in the Merriwether neighborhood.

Officials say she also cut him on the arm.

She said she was on a "non-stop" mission from God.

POLICE: Woman who led police on chase in Bullitt County claimed to be 'Mother Mary' en route to pick up 'Baby Jesus'

Shepherdsville Police said it happened around 6:15 p.m. on Cedar Grove Road near State Road 480C in Shepherdsville.

Louisville attorney Darryl Isaacs ran a commercial earlier this month during the Super Bowl, and it's gained national attention since then.

In his annual state of the city address, Moore said the city of Jeffersonville must invest in infrastructure and education if the city is going to sustain its growth.

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) – Jeffersonville Mayor Mike Moore says the city is booming, and on Tuesday afternoon, he laid out a plan to handle all that growth.

In his annual state of the city address, Moore said the city of Jeffersonville must invest in infrastructure and education if the it's going to sustain its growth.

Moore says the city has added more than 6,000 people in the past six years and much of that growth in the east end can be attributed to the River Ridge Commerce Center.

"This is not the Jeffersonville I grew up with," Moore told members of the Jeffersonville Rotary Club.

Moore outlined a plan to accommodate growth in the area, including a new subdivision, new retail space, more sidewalks and a new public park.

"Many of these residents were annexed into the city several years ago," Moore said. "And they deserve to have access to public green space."

Republican City Councilman Matt Owen said the park is long overdue.

"The east end of Jeffersonville pays a huge portion of our property taxes, and they are underserved when it comes to recreational facilities," Owen said.

But Moore said the city must also continue to focus on the downtown core, which has been bolstered by the Big Four Bridge.

Moore has plans for a downtown Arts and Cultural District north of Court Avenue, called NOCO.

"We're going to have outdoor venues, concerts, fun things to do," he said.

Moore said it is critical that the school board build a new downtown elementary school.

"If you take that away, I promise you all the new businesses and growth we've seen in downtown will go away," he said.

Jeffersonville is facing the challenges that come with rapid growth.

"We've been slow in having the money to prepare for the amount of growth," said Democratic City Councilman Ronald Ellis.

Moore hopes that if he continues to build it, the people will continue to come to Jeffersonville.

"I want my grandkids growing up in Jeff," he said. "I think the things we're doing today will ensure that."

Aside from infrastructure, Moore said he is also committed to improving public works, police and fire protection.

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.