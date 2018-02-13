Officials identify man killed on Barbee Way - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Officials identify man killed on Barbee Way

Posted: Updated:
The shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. on Barbee Way, near South Shelby Street. The shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. on Barbee Way, near South Shelby Street.
The deceased man has been identified as 22-year-old Tariq Osborne. The deceased man has been identified as 22-year-old Tariq Osborne.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified a man who was shot and killed on Barbee Way Monday night.

That man has been identified as 22-year-old Tariq Osborne.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. on Barbee Way, near South Shelby Street. The Louisville Metro Police Department says Osborne was found dead inside a home on North Barbee Way. Another man, who was found shot in the street, was transported to University Hospital. His condition is unknown.

Police aren't looking for any suspects.

"We will gather whatever information we have here and submit that to the Commonwealth's Attorney's office for review ... but at this time, we are not looking for any outstanding suspects," LMPD Spokesman Dwight Mitchell said.

Mitchell didn't release a motive or any other information about the shooting. 

"It's tragic any time this happens," he said. "It's tragic for our city. It's tragic for communities that suffer with this."

Copyright 2018 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.