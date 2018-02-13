Officials identify man killed on Barbee Way

The deceased man has been identified as 22-year-old Tariq Osborne.

The shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. on Barbee Way, near South Shelby Street.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified a man who was shot and killed on Barbee Way Monday night.

That man has been identified as 22-year-old Tariq Osborne.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. on Barbee Way, near South Shelby Street. The Louisville Metro Police Department says Osborne was found dead inside a home on North Barbee Way. Another man, who was found shot in the street, was transported to University Hospital. His condition is unknown.

Police aren't looking for any suspects.

"We will gather whatever information we have here and submit that to the Commonwealth's Attorney's office for review ... but at this time, we are not looking for any outstanding suspects," LMPD Spokesman Dwight Mitchell said.

Mitchell didn't release a motive or any other information about the shooting.

"It's tragic any time this happens," he said. "It's tragic for our city. It's tragic for communities that suffer with this."

Copyright 2018 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.