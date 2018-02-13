Authorities release name of Elliott Avenue homicide victim - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Authorities release name of Elliott Avenue homicide victim

Posted:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have released the name of a man who was murdered in the Russell neighborhood.

The victim was 44-year-old Wayne Robertson, according to Deputy Coroner Michael Haag.

Robertson was found dead early Sunday morning on Elliott Avenue, near South 24th Street.

Police responded to the scene after being called for a disturbance.

Officials are still working to determine what caused Robertson's death.

Police have not made any arrests in the case.

