ISP investigators think they're 1 piece away from solving murder - WDRB 41 Louisville News

ISP investigators think they're 1 piece away from solving murder of 2 Delphi girls

Posted: Updated:
Abby Williams and Libby German were killed Feb. 13, 2017, in Delphi, Indiana. Abby Williams and Libby German were killed Feb. 13, 2017, in Delphi, Indiana.
Police released a grainy photo of the suspect and audio of him saying "down the hill." Police released a grainy photo of the suspect and audio of him saying "down the hill."
Indiana State Police Superintendent Doug Carter Indiana State Police Superintendent Doug Carter

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two girls were killed on a northern Indiana trail in February 2017, and investigators hope the anniversary will bring someone who knows something forward.

Indiana State Police Superintendent Doug Carter told reporters Tuesday that he refuses to allow this case to go cold. Police have received thousands of tips, but nothing that can break the case wide open.

Abby Williams and Libby German were killed Feb. 13, 2017, in Delphi, Indiana. Police released a grainy photo of the suspect and audio of him saying "down the hill." 

Daniel Nations was brought to Indiana after failing to register as a sex offender in Johnson County. He was arrested last year in Colorado for allegedly threatening hikers with a hatchet. ISP detectives spoke to Nations about the deaths and said it no longer considers him a person of interest in the case.

Carter said Tuesday he believes the case is just one piece away from being solved. He also spoke directly to the killer.

"If you're watching this, and you're responsible, today may be your day," he said. "It might be tomorrow. But I can guarantee your day is coming. I hope that one day when we all meet Abby and Libby, that they tell us that you did well. That's my hope. We cannot allow evil to prevail."

The reward for information in the case remains at $240,000.

Related Stories:

Copyright 2018 WDRB News. All Rights Reserved

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.