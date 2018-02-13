Gilt to close distribution center in Shepherdsville, laying off - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Gilt to close distribution center in Shepherdsville, laying off 250 employees

Posted: Updated:
Photo courtesy of the Gilt Facebook page Photo courtesy of the Gilt Facebook page

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The Gilt Groupe’s distribution center in Shepherdsville, Kentucky, will close in late September, leaving 250 employees out of work.

The company said it told workers of the news last Thursday. Its legally required notice of the closing was posted online by the state workforce development cabinet Monday.

The WARN notice said the closing is permanent and workers will be terminated in April, May and September of this year.

“All full-time and part-time employees who are not placed in other locations will receive an appropriate severance package,” the notice says.

The center, at 3208 East Blue Lick Road, was a distribution center for stores including Hudson’s Bay Company, Saks Fifth Avenue, Lord & Taylor and Gilt under The Gilt Groupe name.

WDRB News archives shows it opened in September 2010 with about 100 employees. At the time, it was the largest distribution facility for the Gilt Groupe.

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.