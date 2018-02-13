Gilt to close distribution center in Shepherdsville, laying off 250 employees

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The Gilt Groupe’s distribution center in Shepherdsville, Kentucky, will close in late September, leaving 250 employees out of work.

The company said it told workers of the news last Thursday. Its legally required notice of the closing was posted online by the state workforce development cabinet Monday.

The WARN notice said the closing is permanent and workers will be terminated in April, May and September of this year.

“All full-time and part-time employees who are not placed in other locations will receive an appropriate severance package,” the notice says.

The center, at 3208 East Blue Lick Road, was a distribution center for stores including Hudson’s Bay Company, Saks Fifth Avenue, Lord & Taylor and Gilt under The Gilt Groupe name.

WDRB News archives shows it opened in September 2010 with about 100 employees. At the time, it was the largest distribution facility for the Gilt Groupe.

