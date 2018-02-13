Metro Council committee passes resolution that would allow voters to fill vacant seats

As part of seeking evidence in Landan's defamation lawsuit against women who accused him of rape and sexual assault on Facebook, attorney Andrew Horne has filed requests for information from the initial accuser.

As part of seeking evidence in Landan's defamation lawsuit against women who accused him of rape and sexual assault on Facebook, attorney Andrew Horne has filed requests for information from the initial accuser.

The department says it will no longer investigate civil rights complaints from transgender students banned from using bathrooms that match their gender identity, rather than their physical gender.

The department says it will no longer investigate civil rights complaints from transgender students banned from using bathrooms that match their gender identity, rather than their physical gender.

No one was injured during the robbery.

No one was injured during the robbery.

LMPD asking for public's help to identify Family Dollar robbery suspect

LMPD asking for public's help to identify Family Dollar robbery suspect

One person was shot and killed Monday night in the Merriwether neighborhood.

One person was shot and killed Monday night in the Merriwether neighborhood.

Officials say she also cut him on the arm.

Officials say she also cut him on the arm.

She said she was on a "non-stop" mission from God.

She said she was on a "non-stop" mission from God.

POLICE: Woman who led police on chase in Bullitt County claimed to be 'Mother Mary' en route to pick up 'Baby Jesus'

POLICE: Woman who led police on chase in Bullitt County claimed to be 'Mother Mary' en route to pick up 'Baby Jesus'

Shepherdsville Police said it happened around 6:15 p.m. on Cedar Grove Road near State Road 480C in Shepherdsville.

Shepherdsville Police said it happened around 6:15 p.m. on Cedar Grove Road near State Road 480C in Shepherdsville.

Louisville attorney Darryl Isaacs ran a commercial earlier this month during the Super Bowl, and it's gained national attention since then.

Louisville attorney Darryl Isaacs ran a commercial earlier this month during the Super Bowl, and it's gained national attention since then.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Who should get a vote when a Metro Council seat or mayor's office are vacant?

On Tuesday, a Metro Council Committee voted to put that decision in the hands of voters.

Since 2005, five Metro Council seats have been vacated before the end of the term. Right now,council members decide who will fill vacant seats.

And all five of those council members who didn't finish their term were elected by the people. However, fellow council members vetted and voted for replacements.

"Many of the constituents, in the districts where we have had to replace a council member, have said to many of us on the council that they wish that they would get to participate," Metro Council President David James said.

James introduced a resolution Tuesday supporting legislation that would put the decision in the hands of voters.

"I think it is important that the voters in that district select who is going to represent them, just like they did prior," he said.

Councilman Vitalis Lanshima, who was selected by Metro Council members to finish Dan Johnson's term, supports the resolution but questions the motivation.

"I think it's a wonderful idea ... the problem I have when someone's favorite candidate is not chosen, then this becomes a problem," he said.

The resolution passed out of committee Tuesday and now heads to the full council for a vote on next Thursday. During the committee meeting, council members added language to include Mayor Greg Fischer's office. If the full council votes in favor of the resolution, it heads to Frankfort, where lawmakers will have the final say.

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.