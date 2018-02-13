Metro Council committee passes resolution that would allow voter - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Metro Council committee passes resolution that would allow voters to fill vacant seats

Metro Council President David James Metro Council President David James
Metro Councilman Vitalis Lanshima Metro Councilman Vitalis Lanshima

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Who should get a vote when a Metro Council seat or mayor's office are vacant?

On Tuesday, a Metro Council Committee voted to put that decision in the hands of voters.

Since 2005, five Metro Council seats have been vacated before the end of the term. Right now,council members decide who will fill vacant seats.

And all five of those council members who didn't finish their term were elected by the people. However, fellow council members vetted and voted for replacements.

"Many of the constituents, in the districts where we have had to replace a council member, have said to many of us on the council that they wish that they would get to participate," Metro Council President David James said.

James introduced a resolution Tuesday supporting legislation that would put the decision in the hands of voters.

"I think it is important that the voters in that district select who is going to represent them, just like they did prior," he said.

Councilman Vitalis Lanshima, who was selected by Metro Council members to finish Dan Johnson's term, supports the resolution but questions the motivation.

"I think it's a wonderful idea ... the problem I have when someone's favorite candidate is not chosen, then this becomes a problem," he said.

The resolution passed out of committee Tuesday and now heads to the full council for a vote on next Thursday. During the committee meeting, council members added language to include Mayor Greg Fischer's office. If the full council votes in favor of the resolution, it heads to Frankfort, where lawmakers will have the final say.

