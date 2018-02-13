JCPS board moving ahead with charter school policies regardless of state funding uncertainty

Cassie Blausey, Jefferson County Public Schools’ director of school choice, said during a Tuesday work session that even without state funding, groups hoping to open charter schools can still submit applications, with operating expenses covered through grants and private funding.More >>
Cassie Blausey, Jefferson County Public Schools’ director of school choice, said during a Tuesday work session that even without state funding, groups hoping to open charter schools can still submit applications, with operating expenses covered through grants and private funding.More >>
Pollio had a warm welcome back to the school where he started as a teacher and basketball coach in 1997 – cheering students lined a hallway, some armed with signs congratulating him on his new role as head of JCPS, at one point – and visited a couple of classrooms, including the one he taught in, as students started their day.More >>
Pollio had a warm welcome back to the school where he started as a teacher and basketball coach in 1997 – cheering students lined a hallway, some armed with signs congratulating him on his new role as head of JCPS, at one point – and visited a couple of classrooms, including the one he taught in, as students started their day.More >>
Michael Tierney, a SCALA spokesman, told WDRB News in an email Monday that Humana founder and SCALA co-founder David Jones Sr. has extended an invitation for Pollio to join. He would be the lone JCPS representative in the 69-member group.More >>
Michael Tierney, a SCALA spokesman, told WDRB News in an email Monday that Humana founder and SCALA co-founder David Jones Sr. has extended an invitation for Pollio to join. He would be the lone JCPS representative in the 69-member group.More >>
State Sen. Julie Raque Adams and Rep. Jason Nemes told their constituents in a letter Friday that they would not support charter school funding legislation if Support Education Excellence in Kentucky, known as SEEK, is cut in the budget.More >>
State Sen. Julie Raque Adams and Rep. Jason Nemes told their constituents in a letter Friday that they would not support charter school funding legislation if Support Education Excellence in Kentucky, known as SEEK, is cut in the budget.More >>
Pollio, a 21-year JCPS employee who had held the interim job since former Superintendent Donna Hargens stepped down July 1, was one of two internal finalists for the job, beating JCPS Chief Operations Officer Mike Raisor for the district’s top job.More >>
Pollio, a 21-year JCPS employee who had held the interim job since former Superintendent Donna Hargens stepped down July 1, was one of two internal finalists for the job, beating JCPS Chief Operations Officer Mike Raisor for the district’s top job.More >>
Raisor now wants to lead Jefferson County Public Schools, where he has been chief operations officer since 2012. He is one of two candidates for the superintendent’s job along with acting Superintendent Marty Pollio, who was named the district’s interim top administrator last July.More >>
Raisor now wants to lead Jefferson County Public Schools, where he has been chief operations officer since 2012. He is one of two candidates for the superintendent’s job along with acting Superintendent Marty Pollio, who was named the district’s interim top administrator last July.More >>
He followed an unpopular figure in former JCPS Superintendent Donna Hargens, and Pollio believes he’s made enough progress become the district’s next superintendent.More >>
He followed an unpopular figure in former JCPS Superintendent Donna Hargens, and Pollio believes he’s made enough progress become the district’s next superintendent.More >>
The Jefferson County Board of Education Superintendent Screening Committee recommended its pick for the new superintendent of Jefferson County Public Schools on Thursday, but it won’t say who.More >>
The Jefferson County Board of Education Superintendent Screening Committee recommended its pick for the new superintendent of Jefferson County Public Schools on Thursday, but it won’t say who.More >>