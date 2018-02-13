New study finds romance scams have cost victims nearly $1 billion in the last 3 years

Hillview Police are searching for a driver who led them on a chase that started behind a pizza shop on Preston Highway.More >>
Hillview Police are searching for a driver who led them on a chase that started behind a pizza shop on Preston Highway.More >>
Police arrested Ryan Allen, 22, of Salem on Tuesday.More >>
Police arrested Ryan Allen, 22, of Salem on Tuesday.More >>
The Gilt Groupe’s distribution center in Shepherdsville, Kentucky, will close in late September, leaving 250 employees out of work.More >>
The Gilt Groupe’s distribution center in Shepherdsville, Kentucky, will close in late September, leaving 250 employees out of work.More >>
No one was injured during the robbery.More >>
No one was injured during the robbery.More >>
Louisville attorney Darryl Isaacs ran a commercial earlier this month during the Super Bowl, and it's gained national attention since then.More >>
Louisville attorney Darryl Isaacs ran a commercial earlier this month during the Super Bowl, and it's gained national attention since then.More >>
A Charlestown wildlife refuge that houses big cats has been stopped in its tracks after an animal rights group filed a lawsuit.More >>
A Charlestown wildlife refuge that houses big cats has been stopped in its tracks after an animal rights group filed a lawsuit.More >>
She said she was on a "non-stop" mission from God.More >>
She said she was on a "non-stop" mission from God.More >>
It happened around 6:30 p.m. on Barbee Way, near South Shelby Street.More >>
It happened around 6:30 p.m. on Barbee Way, near South Shelby Street.More >>