Hillview Police searching for man who led them on a chase

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hillview Police are searching for a driver who led them on a chase that started behind a pizza shop on Preston Highway.

Police said they got a call around 9 a.m. Tuesday when Jason Baxter and Ronald "Tony" Hagan were spotted loading items into a truck behind a Domino's on Preston Highway.

When officers tried to approach, the men they sped away. Police say they led officers on a chase along Preston Highway, I-65 and I-265.

Officers later found the truck, which turned out to be stolen, and arrested Baxter on theft charges among others.

Hagan is still on the run. If you see him, call the Hillview Police Department.

