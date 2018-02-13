Southern Indiana man accused of having sex with 14-year-old girl

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana man is accused of having sex with an underage teenager.

Police arrested Ryan Allen, 22, of Salem, on Tuesday.

He's accused of having sex with a 14-year-old girl who he made plans to meet on Facebook.

He reportedly spent the night with her in Salem on Saturday and then brought her home the next day.

Police say Allen knew the girl was underage.

