Man hospitalized following early morning shooting in Shively

LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- A man was taken to University Hospital after he was shot in Shively.

Shively Dispatch says the call came in just after 1:00 Wednesday morning from Kendall Lane, just off Dixie Highway.

The man was taken to University of Louisville hospital; we do not know his condition.

No suspect information has been released.

