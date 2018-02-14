Man hospitalized following early morning shooting in Shively

LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- A man was taken to University Hospital after he was shot in Shively.
Shively Dispatch says the call came in just after 1:00 Wednesday morning from Kendall Lane, just off Dixie Highway.
The man was taken to University of Louisville hospital; we do not know his condition.
No suspect information has been released.
