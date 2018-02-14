Louisville woman accused of trafficking underage sex acts online - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Louisville woman accused of trafficking underage sex acts online

Posted: Updated:
Abigail Varney (Source: Louisville Metro Corrections) Abigail Varney (Source: Louisville Metro Corrections)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville woman is facing numerous felony charges after authorities say she took nude pictures of underage teenagers and caused them to engage in sexual acts for money.

According to arrest reports, 22-year-old Abigail Varney took pictures of two 16-year-olds and posted them on sites like Backpage.com and Callescort.com.

Authorities say she caused the teens to engage in sexual acts, then kept a portion of the proceeds made in the commercial transactions for herself.

Varney was arrested by the Kentucky Attorney General's Office late Tuesday night and charged with two counts of human trafficking, two counts of distribution of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor, two counts of promoting a sexual performance by a minor and two counts of possession or viewing of matter promoting a sexual performance by a minor.

She is currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.

Copyright 2018 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

