Sports Page Live Chat TODAY - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Live Blog Sports Page Live Chat 2/14/18
 

Sports Page Live Chat TODAY

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hey hey hey WDRB Sports fans!

It's time for this week's edition of WDRB Sports Page Live Chat!

We hope you're ready to get down to the nitty gritty and get an in-depth scoop on the week's biggest sports headlines!

Rick Bozich and guest co-host Jerry Eaves, former Louisville basketball player and current head coach at Simmons College, will be leading this morning's discussion.

Here's some of what you can expect in this week's chat:

- Louisville's two-game rebound and game with North Carolina

- Kentucky tries to end a three-game losing streak

-  An early look at the NCAA Tournament

Get in on the action by sharing your sports-related questions and comments when the chat starts this morning at 10:30 pronto!

[CLICK HERE TO JOIN THE CHAT AND VIEW THE LIVE STREAM]

[MOBILE USERS TAP HERE TO CHAT AND VIEW THE LIVE STREAM]

Copyright 2018 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for the WDRB Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.