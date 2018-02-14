National Farm Machinery Show returns to Louisville with 50th Championship Tractor Pull

It's the 50th year of the show's popular Championship Tractor Pull.

The Farm Machinery Show is in Louisville again this year, Feb. 14-17.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The National Farm Machinery Show has returned to Louisville.

The show is underway at the Kentucky Expo Center -- and it's the 50th year of the show's popular Championship Tractor Pull.

The competition is at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 15, and Friday, Feb. 16, at Freedom Hall.

Two competitions are set for Saturday, Feb. 17: one at noon and one at 7 p.m.

More than 300,000 people from around the world attend the National Farm Machinery Show every year. Admission to the show is free, but you do have to pay for parking.

Tickets to the tractor pull start at $20.

