Ky. native Dakota Meyer and Bristol Palin to divorce - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Ky. native Dakota Meyer and Bristol Palin to divorce

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky native Dakota Meyer and Bristol Palin are apparently headed for divorce court.

People magazine confirms Meyer has filed for divorce. The couple tied the knot in June 2016 and have two daughters.

Meyer is a Medal of Honor recipient. Palin is the daughter of former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin. She also has a son from a previous relationship.

Palin and Meyer were originally supposed to get married in 2015, but called it off just days before the wedding.

