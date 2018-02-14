Louisville border collie wins honor at Westminster Kennel Club D - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Louisville border collie wins honor at Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show

Posted: Updated:
Majestic Elite Clever Endeavor won Best of Breed for border collies. Majestic Elite Clever Endeavor won Best of Breed for border collies.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A member of the Louisville Kennel Club wins big at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show.

Majestic Elite Clever Endeavor won Best of Breed for border collies.

The 5-year-old dog was bred by Ronni DeLay, who also co-founded the Kentuckiana Tartan Bordie Collie Club.

Best in Show was awarded to a Bichon Frise named Flynn.

Organizers say the Westminster Dog Show is the second-oldest continuously held sporting event in the U.S., after the Kentucky Derby.

Copyright 2018 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.