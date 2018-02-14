Indiana State Police special team arrests more than 160 drug suspects in 6 months

During the past six months, police say they've taken over a pound of methamphetamine, 20 grams of heroin and 253 pounds of marijuana off the streets.

The All Crimes Policing Team has arrested over 160 drug suspects since it was created six months ago.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Officials with the Indiana State Police post in Sellersburg say drug dealers are being given a choice: stop dealing or get out of town.

One special team has driven home the message by arresting 164 people since it was created six months ago. The All Crimes Policing Team is solely responsible for finding the drugs and getting the suspects off the streets. In total, those suspects have been charged with over 500 criminal charges.

During the past six months, police say they've taken over a pound of methamphetamine, 20 grams of heroin and 253 pounds of marijuana off the streets.

Police say they wanted to release these numbers to let drug dealers know to stop business or leave town.

Indiana State Police Sgt. Jerry Goodin thanked the public for its help, adding that even fictional detective Sherlock Holmes based many of his investigations on tips from good citizens.

"So that’s what's encouraging to us," Goodin said. "We want the information to continue to come in so that we can go after these people."

The All Crimes Policing Team will continue to target drug dealers. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can provide tips to the ISP Sellersburg Post by contacting them at (812) 246-5424.

