Louisville man accused of giving cell phones to minors in exchange for nude images

The man was wanted after authorities say he led police on a chase Tuesday.More >>
Officers began investigating 68-year-old William Seale after a foster mother contacted police about a matter involving Seale and her foster daughter.More >>
Police in Elizabethtown are looking for a man and woman wanted for burglary in Grayson County.More >>
The Indiana State Police department says it is giving drug dealers a choice: either stop dealing, or get out of town.More >>
Authorities say she caused the teens to engage in sexual acts, then kept a portion of the proceeds made in the commercial transactions for herself.More >>
Hillview Police are searching for a driver who led them on a chase that started behind a pizza shop on Preston Highway.More >>
It happened around 6:30 p.m. on Barbee Way, near South Shelby Street.More >>
Police responded to the scene after being called for a disturbance.More >>
