Louisville man accused of giving cell phones to minors in exchange for nude images

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man has been arrested after police say he purchased cell phones for children in exchange for nude images of them.

According to a news release from Kentucky State Police, officers began investigating 68-year-old William Seale after a foster mother contacted police about a matter involving Seale and her foster daughter.

A police report indicates that Seale purchased two cell phones for three juveniles. The cell phones were given to the juveniles on the condition that the juveniles send Seale nude photos of themselves.

Police say they found several nude images of the children on Seale's phone. Seale also allegedly sent nude images of himself to the juveniles.

Seale was taken into custody by Kentucky State Police on Feb. 14. He's currently charged with possession or viewing of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor, distribution of obscene matter to a minor and engaging in an unlawful transaction with a minor.

Seale is currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.

