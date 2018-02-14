Police searching for pair wanted for burglary in Grayson County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police in Elizabethtown are looking for a man and woman wanted for burglary in Grayson County.

According to a post on the Kentucky State Police Facebook page, 19-year-old Camryn Hope Cooper and 20-year-old Jeremy Keith are both wanted in connection with a burglary in Iberia in January.

Cooper is from Hopkinsville and Keith is from Lebanon Junction.

If you have information on either of these suspects, call the Kentucky State Police post at 270-766-5078 or your local police department.

