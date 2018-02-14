Police searching for pair wanted for burglary in Grayson County - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Police searching for pair wanted for burglary in Grayson County

Posted: Updated:
Camryn Cooper (source: Kentucky State Police via Facebook) Camryn Cooper (source: Kentucky State Police via Facebook)
Jeremy Keith (source: Kentucky State Police via Facebook) Jeremy Keith (source: Kentucky State Police via Facebook)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police in Elizabethtown are looking for a man and woman wanted for burglary in Grayson County.

According to a post on the Kentucky State Police Facebook page, 19-year-old Camryn Hope Cooper and 20-year-old Jeremy Keith are both wanted in connection with a burglary in Iberia in January. 

Cooper is from Hopkinsville and Keith is from Lebanon Junction. 

If you have information on either of these suspects, call the Kentucky State Police post at 270-766-5078 or your local police department. 

