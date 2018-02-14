Any time of year is a good time to explore and learn at Bernheim Forest

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Keith Kaiser learned about some special programs at Bernheim Forest.

On Saturday, February 17, 2018, kids can explore nature and adults can get that garden started.

Eco Kids Discovery Day: Seeing Green

Look close and you will discover mosses, ferns, and lichens thriving in the winter landscape. Kids and their families will have fun finding these green gems and then exploring Discovery Stations and the Hike of the Day during the afternoon.

HANDS-ON DISCOVERY STATIONS, led by Volunteer Naturalists, from 1 - 4 p.m.

HIKE OF THE DAY, led by a Bernheim guide, starts at 2 p.m. and runs 45 - 60 minutes

ON YOUR OWN CHALLENGE, a self-guided adventure, available from 9 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

FREE

$5 per car weekend fee applies for Non-Members

Smart Gardens & Landscapes: Fruit Trees and Shrubs

February 17, 1 p.m. - 3 p.m.

Growing fruit and nut trees and/or a berry patch at home can be both fun and rewarding. Many varieties grow well in the state of Kentucky. You will learn to plan, care for, and harvest from your edible landscape for years to come.

$10 Members; $15 Non-Members; $5 per car weekend environmental fee for Non-Members still applies

Advanced registration and payment required.

Registration due by Thursday, February 15, 2018 at Noon.

Click here to get connected to Bernheim Forest.

