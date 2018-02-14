Hillview Police say man who led officers on chase has been captu - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Hillview Police say man who led officers on chase has been captured

Ronald "Tony" Hagan Ronald "Tony" Hagan

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police in Hillview say a man who led authorities on a chase Tuesday along Preston Highway, I-65 and I-265 has been captured.

According to a post on the official Hillview Police Facebook page, Ronald "Tony" Hagan was arrested Wednesday by officers with Louisville Metro Police.

Officials say around 11 a.m. Wednesday, an LMPD officer "noticed a suspicious vehicle on Walter Avenue in the 4th Division." Police say a check of the vehicle's license plate determined it had been stolen. 

Investigators say as an officer went up to the car, Hagan, who was a passenger, got out and ran away. LMPD officers were able to find and arrest Hagan.

According to police, additional charges are expected to be filed against Hagan after Wednesday morning's incident.

Another man, Jason Baxter, who was involved in the Tuesday chase with Hillview Police, was previously arrested.

