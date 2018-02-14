VIDEO | Norton Healthcare cardiologist examines Louisville Zoo g - WDRB 41 Louisville News

VIDEO | Norton Healthcare cardiologist examines Louisville Zoo gorilla

Posted: Updated:
Norton Healthcare has released video of Norton cardiologist performing a heart examination of a gorilla housed at the Louisville Zoo. Norton Healthcare has released video of Norton cardiologist performing a heart examination of a gorilla housed at the Louisville Zoo.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Norton Healthcare has released video of a Norton cardiologist performing a heart examination of a gorilla housed at the Louisville Zoo.

According to a news release, Demba, the Zoo's second-oldest female gorilla, was scheduled for an examination.

During the exam, Dr. Joseph Lash, M.D., a cardiologist with the Norton Heart & Vascular Institute, and Robin Simpson, an ultrasound technologist, performed a transesophageal echocardiogram.

The procedure is described as an "examination of the heart using an ultrasound probe allowing for images of the heart."

Video of the procedure included with this story was provided by Norton Healthcare.

Copyright 2018 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.