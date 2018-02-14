Renovation of Waterfront Park's Adventure Playground to be compl - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Renovation of Waterfront Park's Adventure Playground to be completed by spring

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Adventure Playground at Waterfront Park is getting a facelift in time for spring.

Waterfront Park officials say the first section of a two-part renovation is complete and the second part of the project will be done by this spring.

The project will include resurfacing the playground's pyramid, painting and restoring the large climbing structure, repairing the steamboat structure, new musical instruments and painting the shade pavilions.

An expansion is also planned and will repair and repainting of the spraying fish and a new 13 foot water structure called Versa Splash.

The renovations are being funded with a grant from the Kentucky's Cabinet for Economic Development.

Waterfront Park and the Adventure Playground are open year-round with operating hours of 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

