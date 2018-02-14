Families of teens murdered on Delphi, Ind. trail speak out 1 year after discovery of bodies

Police released this picture taken by one of the girls' phones

Investigators have released this sketch of a suspect wanted for questioning in connection with the murder of two teens in Delphi, Indiana in February of 2017.

On February 13, 2017, 13-year-old Abigail Williams and 14-year-old Liberty German vanished while hiking on trails in Delphi, Indiana. Their bodies were found the next day.

DELPHI, Ind. -- It has been one year since Abby Williams and Libby German were murdered while out on a walk on the Delphi Historic Trails. Their killer got away, leaving behind clues that police are using to track him down. For the first time, the families are taking us minute-by-minute through the girls' last hours.

It was a volunteer searcher who discovered the bodies of the Delphi teens, lying in the grass between a group of trees deep in the woods.

"He saw something. He could not figure out what it was. There were two deer standing up there. As he looked up to see what it was, that is when he saw them," said Libby's grandma, Becky Patty.

"He called his wife who was with us and said, 'We found them.' My sister came up and she was crying and she said I'm so sorry," said Patty.

Just 24 hours before, the girls were hiking the trails, dropped off around 1:45 p.m. on Feb. 13, 2017. About 25 minutes later, Libby posted a Snapchat of Abby on the bridge. By 3:11 p.m., they had gone silent, Libby's dad trying to track them down.

"He got there and nobody was there. He ran into a guy and he was coming from the bridge. He said, 'did you happen to see two girls up there?' He said, 'no I did not.' By 4 p.m., it was like, 'oh man,'" said Patty.

By 5 p.m. a full-blown search party was combing the woods. The whole time, the families thought their girls were just hurt, cold and lost.

"Somebody has fallen and gotten hurt. They have a terrible sense of direction. Something has happened we just did not know what," said Abby's mom, Anna Williams.

Even one year later, what happened is still hard for the girls' families to process.

"We know where they were and we know where they ended up. There are 500 different ways in your head that it could have happened or could have gone," said Williams.

"I have gone through every scenario. I have walked it, I have lived it, I have imagined it," said Patty.

The families say they're clinging to key pieces of evidence, like the picture, the detailed sketch, and the killer's voice -- and they're keeping the faith that the man who murdered their little girls will be caught.

"They will get to the bottom of all of it…eventually. I never doubted for one minute. Any minute now, all of this is going to be over," said Williams.

If you have any information on the girl’s murders, call 844-459-5786.

