Police arrest Kentucky man accused of trafficking drugs and weapons

Police say Adam Hall was arrested with a fully automatic submachine gun, ammo and meth.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police in Powell County have arrested a Kentucky man accused of trafficking guns and drugs across several counties.

Adam Hall was arrested in Powell County, about 50 miles southeast of Lexington. Detectives had been investigating Hall for more than two weeks, and even bought a weapon from him.

When police arrested Hall, they say he had a stolen fully-automatic submachine gun on him -- along with other weapons, ammunition and meth.

A joint task force formed eight months ago to crack down on drugs in the region took part in the arrest.

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.