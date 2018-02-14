Police arrest Kentucky man accused of trafficking drugs and weap - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Police arrest Kentucky man accused of trafficking drugs and weapons

Posted: Updated:
Police say Adam Hall was arrested with a fully automatic submachine gun, ammo and meth. Police say Adam Hall was arrested with a fully automatic submachine gun, ammo and meth.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police in Powell County have arrested a Kentucky man accused of trafficking guns and drugs across several counties.

Adam Hall was arrested in Powell County, about 50 miles southeast of Lexington. Detectives had been investigating Hall for more than two weeks, and even bought a weapon from him.

When police arrested Hall, they say he had a stolen fully-automatic submachine gun on him -- along with other weapons, ammunition and meth.

A joint task force formed eight months ago to crack down on drugs in the region took part in the arrest. 

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.