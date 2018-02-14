Project to convert parts of Third Street to 2-way in downtown Lo - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Project to convert parts of Third Street to 2-way in downtown Louisville starts next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Crews will begin the process of turning part of Third Street in downtown Louisville into a two-way street next week.

The first stretch of Third Street to be converted will be from Muhammad Ali Boulevard to Liberty Street. That's expected to be complete by early March.

The conversions from Main to Market Streets and from Muhammad Ali Boulevard to Broadway are set for this summer.

The project is designed to increase safety and congestion for both drivers and pedestrians.

