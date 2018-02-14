IMAGES | Louisville elementary school students dress up as Presi - WDRB 41 Louisville News

IMAGES | Louisville elementary school students dress up as President Lincoln

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More than 500 students at Lincoln Elementary Performing Arts School were in full character Wednesday.

The students attempted to break the mark of 250, the current mark recognized by the Guinness Book of World Records. The school will submit Wednesday's total of 556 to Guinness.

