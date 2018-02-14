Some Indiana residents critical of President Trump's food stamp - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Some Indiana residents critical of President Trump's food stamp plan

President Trump wants to change the country's food stamps program, but some in Indiana say the idea is dangerous.

LOUISVILLE, KY. (WDRB) -- President Trump wants to change the country's food stamps program, but some in Indiana say the idea is dangerous.

Right now, people on food stamps get a payment card similar to a debit card. Instead of money, Trump wants to send people boxes of food.

The plan also calls for eliminating an existing food box program for seniors and packing everything into one program.

About 600,000 people in Indiana are on food stamps.

The director of Feeding Indiana's Hungry says the idea is dangerous, because it would cut a third of funding over the next 10 years, but the administration says the changes would save taxpayer money.

Nothing is set in stone. Leaders from both parties have voiced doubts about the plan, and the White House has not released specific details about how exactly the plan would work.

