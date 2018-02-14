Louisville start-up Mobile Initiative designs 'bare-bones' smartphones

Mobile Initiative designs and contracts to manufacture low-cost smartphones with no "bloat ware" for business users and budget-oriented consumers.More >>
Facing declining sales and persistent losses, Louisville-based Cafepress.com cut its CEO’s base salary by more than half and laid off 14 corporate employees, the company said in regulatory filing on Tuesday.More >>
Ford Motor Co. said it's putting another $25 million into Kentucky Truck Plant to be able to churn out up to 25 percent more Expedition and Lincoln Navigator SUVs in response to strong sales.More >>
Some companies are raising wages. Others are paying bonuses or investing in technology. But Louisville-based Yum! Brands, the corporate parent of fast food brands KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell, has no business use for the money it will save under the GOP-led Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.More >>
Grubhub will soon handle online and delivery orders for Taco Bell and KFC stores in the United States, a move that Louisville-based Yum Brands hopes will boost sales at the fast food restaurants.More >>
About 28,000 employees of Louisville-based Humana Inc. – more than half of the company’s nationwide employee base – will become eligible for performance bonuses a year earlier than planned because of the GOP-led tax cut bill.More >>
Louisville-based Kindred Healthcare worries that Congress will be forced to cut Medicare and Medicaid – big sources of revenue for the company -- to offset larger federal budget deficits created by the GOP-led tax cut bill. It's one reason Kindred wants to sell itself to Humana and two private equity firms.More >>
Louisville home football game attendance fell sharply last year, even as a $63 million expansion of Papa John's Cardinal Stadium is underway. Was the project needed?More >>
