Doctors say 'strain B' of the flu is now infecting people in Kentuckiana

Police say authorities are responding to a shooting outside the National Security Agency campus at Fort Meade, where police have surrounded a handcuffed man after a black SUV ran into a barrier.

The man was taken to University of Louisville hospital; we do not know his condition.

A Charlestown wildlife refuge that houses big cats has been stopped in its tracks after an animal rights group filed a lawsuit.

The Gilt Groupe’s distribution center in Shepherdsville, Kentucky, will close in late September, leaving 250 employees out of work.

Facing declining sales and persistent losses, Louisville-based Cafepress.com cut its CEO’s base salary by more than half and laid off 14 corporate employees, the company said in regulatory filing on Tuesday.

Since being diagnosed with ALS in 2014, Louisville resident Carrey Dewey has become an inspiration around the world through writing about her experience with her disease.

Authorities say she caused the teens to engage in sexual acts, then kept a portion of the proceeds made in the commercial transactions for herself.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It seems that at every moment of the day this winter, we're walking among the sick.

The flu has infected workplaces, packed pharmacies and inundated local hospitals. To put things in perspective, WDRB News anchor Chris Sutter stood at the corner of Fourth Street and Muhammad Ali Boulevard for about five minutes, and three people told him they have had the flu this year.

Dennis Adams' daughter said she has it right now.

"(She) actually wants to be in school, because she misses her friends, and there's a Valentine's Day party," Adams said. "So she's been pretty upset about that."

Dagny Adams, 7, doesn't have strain A of the virus that's knocked a lot of people down. Her dad said she has strain B. Dr. Paul Schulz, an Infectious Disease Specialist with Norton Healthcare, said the little girl is far from alone.

"We have some internal data that indicates that we're seeing B more," Schulz said.

So if you've had the flu and think you're out of the woods, think again.

"You could certainly get infected with that strain and get influenza again," Schulz said.

Schulz added that he's hopeful the flu shot many people got this year will fight strain B.

"That may be a better match with the vaccine," he said.

Doctors simply won't know until there's a little more time to study it. If you got the flu shot this year and still got sick, the shot could help you down the road. Doctors said it will be still be in your system when other strains of the flu hit in years to come.

