U of L College of Business program helps Kentucky veterans find business opportunities

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Louisville's College of Business has a program that's helping Kentucky veterans get back on their feet.

One of the participants, Navy veteran Matthew Gadson, turned his passion and vision for entrepreneurship into a reality in a combined program called Launchit and VetStart.

"It teaches veterans to evaluate their business opportunities and helps them find business opportunities and business structures that have a higher chance of being successful," said Dr. Mary Tapolsky Ph.D., with the U of L College of Business.

Tapolsky said the program has graduated and helped dozens of veterans become entrepreneurs. She said it has also prevented some from making a costly mistake.

"Honestly, we count those as a win as well, because what you don't want is people spending a lot of time, energy and money on trying to grow a business that does not have a great chance of being successful," she said.

The class is a 10-week course that meets once a week and is offered to Kentucky veterans.

"During that time, they meet with successful entrepreneurs from the community, and then they meet with coaches which helps refine their business opportunity," Tapolsky said.

Local companies like Ford and Toyota have provided funding, so there's no cost for veterans.

Now that his business is off the ground, or online, Gadson is sharing the wealth with other veterans.

"There's a lot of veterans who have a lot of great ideas," he said.

The next class starts this week, but U of L will be posting information for future classes in the near future.

