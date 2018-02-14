CRAWFORD | Kentucky fades late, falls to Auburn 76-66 for fourth straight loss

Kentucky went without a field goal in the final 5:01 to fall to Auburn 76-66 Wednesday night, the Wildcats' fourth straight loss.More >>
After enduring a 21-1 UConn run in the first quarter, Louisville outscored the nation's No. 1 team 52-45 over the final three periods before falling 69-58 on Monday night.More >>
Bellarmine shot better than 70 percent from the field to blow out No. 25 USI on its Senior Night and its final game in PAC Arena.More >>
Eric Crawford talks a look at some of the big challenges facing Kentucky after it dropped to 6-6 in the SEC in a loss at Texas A&M.More >>
Louisville interim athletic director Vince Tyra met with reporters for about 25 minutes prior to Thursday's basketball game against Georgia Tech. Five highlights from the discussion.More >>
The University of Louisville basketball team buckled down on defense and the struggling Georgia Tech offense buckled, in a 77-54 Louisville win that ended a three-game losing streak.More >>
With a 65-46 win over Clemson in the books, the Louisville women's basketball team turns its attention to No. 1-ranked Connecticut, though to be honest, the game has been on their minds for a while.More >>
Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim shared his thoughts on coaching at post-Rick Pitino Louisville, and the job David Padgett is doing as Cardinals' coach after his team earned a 78-73 win in Louisville on Monday.More >>
