CRAWFORD | Kentucky fades late, falls to Auburn 76-66 for fourth straight loss

John Calipari motions to his team in the first half. (WDRB photo by Eric Crawford)

AUBURN, Ala. (WDRB) – It wasn't a surprise. Auburn was a 9-point favorite over Kentucky by the time the teams tipped off in Auburn Arena Wednesday night.

Still, some things you have to see to believe. And one of them is a full-strength John Calipari team stocked with McDonald's All-Americans dropping four straight games in SEC play, to fall to 17-9, 6-7 in the SEC.

Auburn didn't play pretty basketball in Wednesday's 76-66 victory. But it was the tougher team in the final minutes, wresting control of the game after Kentucky had built a four-point lead with seven minutes to play, and holding the Wildcats without a field goal for the game's final 5:01.

It was the first time Kentucky had lost four straight games since the year before Calipari arrived in Lexington in 2009, and Calipari's first four-game losing streak since 2005, when he was coach at Memphis.

It wasn’t a must win for Kentucky, but it sure was a better-win. The Wildcats outshot Auburn 46.6 percent to 36.7. But Auburn outscored Kentucky 13-6 off turnovers and 24-9 from the three-point line.

Kentucky grabbed what passed for momentum in this game with a 59-55 lead with just over seven minutes left, but Auburn hung tough and seven quick points put the Tigers back in front with just under 6 minutes left. That little spurt was enough to spark the Tigers. Bruce Pearl's team scored six quick points in a 41-second span to go up seven with 3:57 left, and pushed its lead to 10 in the closing minutes to improve to 23-3, 11-2 in the SEC.

Kentucky was led by Kevin Knox with 19 points and P.J. Washington with 13. Auburn got 18 points each from Jared Harper and Bryce Brown.

