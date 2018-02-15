Dr. Marty Pollio talks about new job as JCPS superintendent on WDRB in the Morning

Kentucky went without a field goal in the final 5:01 to fall to Auburn 76-66 Wednesday night, the Wildcats' fourth straight loss.More >>
Kentucky went without a field goal in the final 5:01 to fall to Auburn 76-66 Wednesday night, the Wildcats' fourth straight loss.More >>
Panhandling restrictions in Louisville could soon be eliminated.More >>
Panhandling restrictions in Louisville could soon be eliminated.More >>
"Broken Heart Syndrome" is caused by any type of stressful trigger.More >>
"Broken Heart Syndrome" is caused by any type of stressful trigger.More >>
It could cause you to get the flu twice this year.More >>
It could cause you to get the flu twice this year.More >>
Mobile Initiative designs and contracts to manufacture low-cost smartphones with no "bloat ware" for business users and budget-oriented consumers.More >>
Mobile Initiative designs and contracts to manufacture low-cost smartphones with no "bloat ware" for business users and budget-oriented consumers.More >>
The shooting happened Wednesday afternoon at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.More >>
The shooting happened Wednesday afternoon at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.More >>
Indiana stretched its winning streak to three by taking advantage of Illinois at the foul line in a 78-68 victory Wednesday night.More >>
Indiana stretched its winning streak to three by taking advantage of Illinois at the foul line in a 78-68 victory Wednesday night.More >>