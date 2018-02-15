Dr. Marty Pollio talks about new job as JCPS superintendent on W - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Dr. Marty Pollio talks about new job as JCPS superintendent on WDRB in the Morning

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Dr. Marty Pollio stopped by WDRB in the Morning to talk about his new role as superintendent at JCPS.

On Sunday February 11, 2018, the Jefferson County Board of Education unanimously named him the next superintendent of Jefferson County Public Schools.

Pollio is a 21-year JCPS employee who had held the interim job since former Superintendent Donna Hargens stepped down July 1.

"From the very beginning, we talked about improving culture and climate. We continue that work every single day," Pollio said when asked about what's working well in the district.

 Some, including Kentucky governor Matt Bevin, have criticized the JCPS central office for spending too much on salaries and not enough in the classroom.

"You want to be able to support schools; that's the most important part. Support principals, support principals, support teachers, support schools; that's the role of central office. If we are not doing that, we are not being effective," said Pollio.

He also addressed the recent school shootings in Florida and Marshall County, Kentucky.

"What we have to do is do everything we can to mitigate any possiblibity of that happening here. Making sure all of our procedures are in place, that our drills are in place, that our administrators are on top of all the procedures in schools. Anything we possibly can to make sure our students are safe," said Pollio.

He will remain acting superintendent until a contract is signed, according to the district.

