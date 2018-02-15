Dr. Marty Pollio talks about new job as JCPS superintendent on WDRB in the Morning

Indiana stretched its winning streak to three by taking advantage of Illinois at the foul line in a 78-68 victory Wednesday night.

Indiana stretched its winning streak to three by taking advantage of Illinois at the foul line in a 78-68 victory Wednesday night.

Archie Miller's first Indiana team improved to 15-12 with a victory against Illinois in Bloomington Wednesday night.

Archie Miller's first Indiana team improved to 15-12 with a victory against Illinois in Bloomington Wednesday night.

Mobile Initiative designs and contracts to manufacture low-cost smartphones with no "bloat ware" for business users and budget-oriented consumers.

Mobile Initiative designs and contracts to manufacture low-cost smartphones with no "bloat ware" for business users and budget-oriented consumers.

Mobile Initiative founders Brandon Wimsatt, Stephen Thompson and Mike Dahl at the company's office in Hurstbourne on Wednesday. Thompson holds a prototype of the Ethos, a bare-bones smartphone that the company will sell for $169.

Mobile Initiative founders Brandon Wimsatt, Stephen Thompson and Mike Dahl at the company's office in Hurstbourne on Wednesday. Thompson holds a prototype of the Ethos, a bare-bones smartphone that the company will sell for $169.

It could cause you to get the flu twice this year.

It could cause you to get the flu twice this year.

Doctors say 'strain B' of the flu is now infecting people in Kentuckiana

Doctors say 'strain B' of the flu is now infecting people in Kentuckiana

Doctors say a 'broken heart' can send you to the hospital

Doctors say a 'broken heart' can send you to the hospital

Kentucky went without a field goal in the final 5:01 to fall to Auburn 76-66 Wednesday night, the Wildcats' fourth straight loss.

Kentucky went without a field goal in the final 5:01 to fall to Auburn 76-66 Wednesday night, the Wildcats' fourth straight loss.

John Calipari motions to his team in the first half. (WDRB photo by Eric Crawford)

John Calipari motions to his team in the first half. (WDRB photo by Eric Crawford)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Dr. Marty Pollio stopped by WDRB in the Morning to talk about his new role as superintendent at JCPS.

On Sunday February 11, 2018, the Jefferson County Board of Education unanimously named him the next superintendent of Jefferson County Public Schools.

Pollio is a 21-year JCPS employee who had held the interim job since former Superintendent Donna Hargens stepped down July 1.

"From the very beginning, we talked about improving culture and climate. We continue that work every single day," Pollio said when asked about what's working well in the district.

Some, including Kentucky governor Matt Bevin, have criticized the JCPS central office for spending too much on salaries and not enough in the classroom.

"You want to be able to support schools; that's the most important part. Support principals, support principals, support teachers, support schools; that's the role of central office. If we are not doing that, we are not being effective," said Pollio.

He also addressed the recent school shootings in Florida and Marshall County, Kentucky.

"What we have to do is do everything we can to mitigate any possiblibity of that happening here. Making sure all of our procedures are in place, that our drills are in place, that our administrators are on top of all the procedures in schools. Anything we possibly can to make sure our students are safe," said Pollio.

He will remain acting superintendent until a contract is signed, according to the district.

Related:

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.